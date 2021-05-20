Royal Mail annual profit more than doubles on strong parcel volume

May 20 (Reuters) - Royal Mail RMG.L on Thursday held back from providing forecast for fiscal 2022 even as the postal company's annual profit more than doubled, bolstered by a surge in parcel deliveries to locked-down customers who turned to online shopping.

The company, one of the world's oldest postal firms, reported a 116% surge in adjusted operating profit to 702 million pounds ($990.59 million), and a 17% jump in revenue to 12.64 billion pounds.

