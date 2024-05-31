Royal KPN NV Concludes €200M Share Buyback

Royal KPN NV (GB:0O8F) has released an update.

Royal KPN NV has finalized its €200 million share buyback program, repurchasing nearly 60 million shares at an average price of €3.33 each, with intentions to cancel the majority and retain some for employee share plans. The final week saw the acquisition of over 1.9 million shares. This move is part of KPN’s ongoing strategy to deliver additional capital back to its shareholders.

