Royal KPN NV Advances Towards Share Buyback Completion

May 28, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Royal KPN NV (GB:0O8F) has released an update.

Royal KPN NV is nearing the completion of its €200m share buyback program, having repurchased 58,054,005 shares at an average price of €3.45 per share, totaling €193.3m to date. The buyback underscores the company’s dedication to returning capital to shareholders.

