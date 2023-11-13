News & Insights

Royal Jordanian Places Additional Order For Four 787-9 Dreamliner Jets

November 13, 2023 — 07:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aerospace company The Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said Royal Jordanian has placed an additional order for four 787-9 Dreamliner jets.

The flag carrier of Jordan also confirmed its previous order for two 787-9s at the Dubai Airshow, bringing the total 787-9 backlog to six.

Royal Jordanian was first in the Middle East to order the 787, which provides fuel efficiency and about 25% less carbon emissions compared to other airplanes.

Boeing further said its 2023 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) projects delivery of 3,025 new commercial airplanes in the Middle East by 2042, with about half of it being widebodies.

