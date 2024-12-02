News & Insights

Royal Helium Announces $4.5 Million Private Placement

December 02, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Royal Helium (TSE:RHC) has released an update.

Royal Helium Ltd. is launching a private placement of convertible debenture units to raise up to $4.5 million, offering new investors and existing debenture holders an opportunity to participate. The units include convertible debentures with a 20% interest rate and share purchase warrants, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial position.

