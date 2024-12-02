Royal Helium Announces $4.5 Million Private Placement

Royal Helium (TSE:RHC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Royal Helium Ltd. is launching a private placement of convertible debenture units to raise up to $4.5 million, offering new investors and existing debenture holders an opportunity to participate. The units include convertible debentures with a 20% interest rate and share purchase warrants, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial position.

For further insights into TSE:RHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.