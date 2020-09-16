Royal Gourmet Recalls Deluxe Gas Grills Sold At Wayfair.com

(RTTNews) - Norcross, Georgia-based Royal Gourmet Corp. is recalling about 1,100 units of deluxe gas grills citing fire risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.

The recall involves Patio 2-Burner Propane Gas Grills with side shelves, manufactured in China. They were sold exclusively online at Wayfair.com from August, 2017 through November 2019 for about $240.

The grill has a porcelain cast iron firebox that houses two stainless steel burners, delivering 24,000 total BTUs and two shelves. The recalled gas grills include Model Number GG2004 in red color, GG2005 in black color and GG2006 in silver color. They come with date codes EBA20170525D-1, EBA20170525D-2, and EBA20170525D-3. The agency noted that the grill's plastic regulator hose can melt and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

Royal Gourmet initiated the recall after receiving six reports of incidents involving grill catching on fire. However, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled grill and contact Royal Gourmet for a free accessory repair kit.

In similar incidents, citing fire risk, Intertex in August called back about 189,000 units of blowers. They were sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores nationwide and online from January 2008 through July 2020 for between $120 and $300.

