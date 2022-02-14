Royal Gold's (NASDAQ:RGLD) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Royal Gold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$322m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Royal Gold has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

NasdaqGS:RGLD Return on Capital Employed February 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Royal Gold's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Royal Gold.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Royal Gold's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 1,389% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Royal Gold's ROCE

To bring it all together, Royal Gold has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 64% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

