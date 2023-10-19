News & Insights

Banking

Royal Golden Eagle considers buyout offer for China tissue maker Vinda - Bloomberg

October 19, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui and Roxanne Liu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Royal Golden Eagle (RGE), a Singapore-headquartered group owned by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto, is considering an offer for tissue maker Vinda International 3331.HK, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The report comes after stock exchange filings showed RGE's managing director Belinda Tanoto, the daughter of Tanoto, has built a 7% stake in Hong Kong-listed Vinda via Beaumont Capital Fund in recent weeks.

Shares of Vinda have dropped 15.2% year-to-date, giving it a market capitalization of nearly $3 billion, LSEG data shows.

Beaumont Capital and RGE are separate entities, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. A Beaumont spokesperson told Reuters that Beaumont Capital is an investment holding company owned by Belinda.

"Beaumont Capital Fund Ltd is an investment holding company which seeks to invest across a range of asset classes and sectors, in both private and public markets," the Beaumont spokesperson added.

RGE said it declined to comment on market speculation.

The entry of Beaumont Capital as a shareholder in Vinda comes amid a bidding process for Sweden's Essity's ESSITYa.ST 52% stake in the company.

The sale process has drawn bidders including Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SUZB3.SA and private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and DCP Capital.

Founded by Tanoto in 1973, RGE has grown to become a group of resource-based manufacturing companies in businesses ranging from pulp and paper to energy with more than $30 billion in assets and 60,000 employees, according to its official website.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; editing by David Evans)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.