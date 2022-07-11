Royal Gold To Buy Great Bear Royalties For C$6.65/shr In Cash

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD), a precious metals stream and royalty firm, said on Monday that its arm, International Royalty Corporation, has inked a deal to acquire Great Bear Royalties Corporation or GBR for C$6.65 per share or C$199.5 million in cash. The acquisition allows Royal Gold to gain royalty exposure to the Great Bear Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

The consideration is a 43 percent premium over GBR's 20-day volume weighted average trading price on the TSXV up to and including July 8, and values GBR at around C$199.5 million.

GBR's sole material asset is a 2 percent net smelter return royalty that covers the entirety of the Great Bear Project, indirectly owned and run by Kinross Gold Corporation.

The royalty includes all metals produced from contiguous claims covering 9,140 hectares, which will be registered on title to the relevant claims following completion of the acquisition.

Kinross will have the option to purchase a 25 percent interest in the royalty, for a sum equal to 25 percent of the acquisition price, in the post-acquisition period.

