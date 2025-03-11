Royal Gold Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD scaled a new 52-week high of $156.35 on Monday before ending the session at a lower at $152.20. The increase was fueled by rising gold prices and RGLD’s solid fourth-quarter 2024 results.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $10.1 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

What’s Aiding Royal Gold Stock?

Solid Q4 & 2024 Results: RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.63 in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line surged 72% year over year. Royal Gold generated revenues of $203 million, up 32.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher average metal prices, increased gold sales from Rainy River and Wassa, and higher gold sales from the Peñasquito mine.



The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.26 in 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16. The bottom line increased 49% from 2023. RGLD generated record revenues of around $719 million, up 18.8% year over year.



Strong Financial Position: Royal Gold is focused on allocating its strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new businesses. The company is now debt-free. Its total liquidity was $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, consisting of $190 million in working capital and $1 billion available under the revolving credit facility.



In November 2024, the company announced a 13% dividend increase, effective Jan. 17, 2025, raising the payout to 45 cents per share from 40 cents in the prior year. In 2024, the company repaid $250 million of debt, effectively eliminating its total debt. This provides it with the scope to strengthen its portfolio.



Increase in Metal Prices: Gold prices were on an uptrend in 2024, which continued in 2025. Several factors have contributed to this upward trajectory, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing and continuous purchasing by central banks. The yellow metal broke through the $2,900-per-ounce threshold for the first time on Feb. 10 and is currently around $2,906. This is fueled by safe-have demand amid escalating global trade tensions.



Silver prices are around $32 per ounce, backed by expectations of steady demand for the metal in the electrification industry and recent expansion noted in the manufacturing sector. This pickup in the prices of gold and silver is likely to improve Royal Gold’s results in the upcoming quarters.

RGLD Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 34.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

