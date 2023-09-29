News & Insights

Royal Gold Says Acquisition Of Royalties Of Serrote And Santa Rita Mines Became Impossible

September 29, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD), a company managing precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests, said Friday that its acquisition of royalty interests on the Serrote and Santa Rita mines has become impossible now.

This transaction was conditional upon ACG Acquisition Company's buying of entities that own the Serrote and Santa Rita mines in Brazil, from funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory. But this deal has been terminated now.

Bill Heissenbuttel, Royal Gold's CEO commented,"This transaction was a good opportunity for Royal Gold, but events beyond our control preclude us from completing the acquisition of the royalties."

Currently, the shares of Royal Gold are trading at $108.05 up 1.21% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

