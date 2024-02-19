Royal Gold (RGLD) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The bottom line increased 5% year over year due to lower revenues and higher interest expenses.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 95 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 86 cents.

RGLD generated revenues of $153 million, down 6.3% year over year. The downside resulted primarily from lower gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan, lower gold and silver sales at Pueblo Viejo, and lower royalty revenues at Peñasquito.



However, these factors were partly offset by an increase in sales from Andacollo, higher revenues from Cortez, and higher metal prices than the prior-year quarter.



Stream revenues were $98 million in the December-end quarter, down year over year from $109 million. The royalty revenues were $54 million, flat year over year.

The company’s cost of sales was $21 million in the fourth quarter, down 16.9% year over year. General and administrative expenses amounted to around $10 million, up 10.2% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $122 million in the reported quarter, down 5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 79.9% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 78.7%.

Financial Position

Net cash from operating activities was $101 million in the fourth quarter, flat year over year. Royal Gold ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $104 million compared with $119 million at the end of 2022.

2023 Performance

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 in 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34. The bottom line increased 3% from the 2022 level.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of $3.63, flat year over year.



It generated revenues of around $606 million, up 0.4% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $585 million.



Stream revenues were $418 million in 2023, flat with the 2022 level. Royalty revenues were $187 million in 2023, up from $185 million in 2022.

Outlook

The company projects stream segment sales of 47,000-52,000 GEOs for the March-end quarter of 2024.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have lost 9.7% against the industry’s growth of 0.6%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Royal Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



