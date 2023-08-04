Royal Gold (RGLD) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents in second-quarter 2023, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 9% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 97 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.08.



RGLD generated revenues of $144 million, down 1.4% year over year. The downside resulted primarily from declines in gold sales at Andacollo, copper sales at Mount Milligan, and gold and silver production at Peñasquito. However, these factors were partly offset by higher gold production at Cortez as a result of the newly acquired royalties, and rising gold and silver prices from the prior-year quarter.



Stream revenues were $106 million and royalty revenues were $38 million during the June-end quarter. Stream revenues increased 1% year over year, while royalty revenues declined 9.5%.

The company’s cost of sales was $23 million in the second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $24 million.



General and administrative expenses amounted to $9.1 million, down 2.2% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $115 million in the reported quarter, up 0.4% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 80% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 78%.

Financial Position

Net cash from operating activities was $108 million in the second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $120 million. Royal Gold ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $106 million compared with $281 million at the end of second-quarter 2022.

Outlook

The company continues to project stream segment sales of 320,000-345,000 GEOs for 2023.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 9.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.8%.



