Royal Gold (RGLD) Price Target Increased by 14.99% to 327.88

The average one-year price target for Royal Gold (NasdaqGS:RGLD) has been revised to $327.88 / share. This is an increase of 14.99% from the prior estimate of $285.14 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $258.56 to a high of $409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from the latest reported closing price of $288.04 / share.

There are 1,080 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.22%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 85,839K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Capital World Investors holds 9,734K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,055K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,900K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995K shares , representing an increase of 15.35%.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,270K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,144K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 2.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,123K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 1.02% over the last quarter.

