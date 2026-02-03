Royal Gold (RGLD) Price Target Increased by 10.10% to 285.14

The average one-year price target for Royal Gold (NasdaqGS:RGLD) has been revised to $285.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.10% from the prior estimate of $258.99 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $373.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from the latest reported closing price of $259.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.23%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 81,110K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,055K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,962K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,995K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 50.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 88.90% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,270K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 2,248K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares , representing a decrease of 48.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 31.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,144K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 2.52% over the last quarter.

