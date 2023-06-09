Royal Gold (RGLD) Gives Update on Penasquito Operation Halt

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD announced that the Penasquito mine’s operator, Newmont Corporation NEM, ceased operations at the mine. The mine's operations were halted due to a strike called by the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic.



On Jun 7, Newmont received a strike notice demanding that the profit-sharing bonus granted in the Collective Bargaining Agreement be increased from 10% to 20%.



Penasquito is undergoing continuous essential safety, security, and environmental monitoring and protection tasks. A timeline for restarting operations has not yet been provided.



On all metal production from the Penasquito mine, RGLD holds a production payment equivalent to a 2% net smelter return royalty.



Approximately 77% of Royal Gold’s revenues come from six properties — Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo, Wassa, Cortezm, and Penasquito. Penasquito generated 7.2% of Royal Gold’s revenues in 2022.



In the first quarter of 2023, Royal Gold’s sales were impacted by lower gold and silver production at Penasquito . However, the company generated revenues of $170 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.9%. The upbeat performance can be attributed to higher gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan, a rise in silver sales at Khoemacau, increased gold production at Cortez, and contribution from the newly acquired royalties. The suspension of operations at Penasquito is likely to impact RGLD’s results till it resumes operations.

In the March-end quarter, RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line, however, declined 3% year over year.

The company projects stream segment sales of 320,000-345,000 GEOs for 2023.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 8.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

