Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Dip Y/Y

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents in first-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line, however, declined 3% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 97 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.00.



The company generated revenues of $170 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.9%. The upbeat performance can be attributed to higher gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan, a rise in silver sales at Khoemacau, increased gold production at Cortez and contribution from the newly-acquired royalties. However, these factors were partly offset by lower gold sales at Andacollo, and lower gold and silver production at Peñasquito.



Stream revenues were $115 million and royalty revenues were $55.4 million in the March-end quarter. On a year-over-year basis, stream revenues improved 9.2%, whereas royalty revenues decreased 3%.



The company’s cost of sales came in at $25 million in the first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $23 million.



General and administrative expenses amounted to $11 million, up 22% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $135 million in the reported quarter, up 3.8% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 79% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 80%.

Royal Gold, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Royal Gold, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Royal Gold, Inc. Quote

Financial Position

Net cash from operating activities was $109 million in the first quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $101 million. Royal Gold ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $127 million compared with $184 million at the end of Mar 31, 2022.

Outlook

The company projects stream segment sales of 320,000-345,000 GEOs for 2023.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 14.6% compared to the industry’s growth of 15.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Royal Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Gold Fields Limited GFI, Steel Dynamics STLD, and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI. GFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and STLD and AGI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.01. Earnings estimates have moved 6.3% north in the past 60 days. GFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. Its shares have gained 40.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ earnings per share is pegged at $15.99 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. STLD has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.7%, on average. The company has gained 27.2% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.47 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 14.6% upward in the past 60 days. AGI has gained 90.5% in a year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.