Royal Gold (RGLD) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Royal Gold said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $120.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.26% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is $145.15. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from its latest reported closing price of $120.70.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is $654MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.27%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 70,600K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,300K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,992K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 7.97% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,610K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 3,584K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,402K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Royal Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

