News & Insights

Markets
RGLD

Royal Gold Reports Update On Potential Acquisition Of Royalties On Serrote, Santa Rita Mines

August 21, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) said ACG Acquisition Company issued a press release providing an update with respect to the transaction for the acquisition of the entities that own the Serrote and Santa Rita mines from Appian Capital Advisory LLP. The long stop date of August 18, 2023 has passed and the acquisition agreement may be terminated at any time.

ACG Acquisition Company has 12 months from the completion date of its initial public offering, or until 12 October 2023, to complete an acquisition, subject to two three-month extensions without shareholder approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.