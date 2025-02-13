Royal Gold Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase 33% Y/Y

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 in the fourth quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line increased 72% year over year.



Royal Gold’s Q4 Revenues Gain on Higher Prices & Sales Volume

RGLD generated revenues of $203 million, up 32.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher average metal prices, increased gold sales from Rainy River and Wassa, and higher gold sales from the Peñasquito mine. However, the gains were partially offset by year-over-year lower gold production from Cortez.



Stream revenues were $125 million in the December-end quarter, up year over year from $98 million. The royalty revenues were $78 million, up 43.3% year over year.

RGLD Reports 84% EBITDA Margin in Q4

The company’s cost of sales was $24.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 17.4% year over year. General and administrative expenses amounted to $8.9 million, down 8.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $169.6 million in the reported quarter, up 39.1% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 83.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 79.9%.

Royal Gold’s Q4 Cash Position

Net cash from operating activities was $141 million in the fourth quarter, up from $101 million in the year-ago quarter. Royal Gold ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $195.5 million compared with $104.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

RGLD’s 2024 Performance

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.26 in 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16. The bottom line increased 49% from 2023.



RGLD generated record revenues of around $719 million, up 18.8% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $731.3 million.



Stream revenues were $483 million in 2024, up 15.5% from 2023. Royalty revenues were $719 million in 2023, up from $606 million in 2023.

Royal Gold Provides Q1 Outlook

The company projects stream segment sales of 40,000-45,000 GEOs for the March-end quarter of 2025.

RGLD Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 38.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 60.6%.

Royal Gold’s Zacks Rank

RGLD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Mining - Gold Stocks Awaiting Results

B2Gold Corp. BTG is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG’s EPS is pegged at 7 cents for the fourth quarter, suggesting no change from the year-ago reported figure. BTG has a four-quarter average trailing surprise of negative 19.3%.



Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s earnings per share is pegged at 8 cents for the fourth quarter. The company posted earnings of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. ORLA has a four-quarter average trailing surprise of 92.9%.



Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAND’s EPS is pegged at 5 cents for the fourth quarter, suggesting a decline of 37.5% from the year-ago reported figure. SAND has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 29.1%.

