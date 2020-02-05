Royal Gold Q2 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) reported that its net income second quarter ended December 30, 2019 was $41.32 million or $0.63 per share, up from $23.59 million or $0.36 per share in the previous year.

Second quarter revenue was $123.6 million compared to $97.6 million in the prior year quarter, with second quarter stream revenue totaling $89.6 million and royalty revenue totaling $34.0 million. The increase in total revenue for the second quarter resulted primarily from an increase in stream revenue and an increase in average gold and silver prices. The increase was partially offset by lower gold sales at Mount Milligan primarily due to timing of deliveries.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share and revenues of $128.51 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

