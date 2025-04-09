Royal Gold Q1 Stream Segment's Sales Volume Slips 9% Sequentially

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD issued a stream segment sales update for first-quarter 2025. In the quarter, RGLD Gold AG — the fully-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold — sold 42,800 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), comprising 33,300 ounces of gold, 597,400 ounces of silver and 1,000 tons of copper related to its streaming agreements.



This marks a dip from 46,900 GEOs sold in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 49,500 GEOs sold in the first quarter of 2024.

RGLD Sees Q/Q Rise in Gold Price, Silver & Copper Dip

The average realized price of gold was $2,842 per ounce in the first quarter compared with $2,662 per ounce in fourth-quarter 2024. The average realized price of silver stood at $31.30 per ounce, down from the fourth quarter’s $31.65. Average realized copper prices were $9,306 per ton, down 0.1% sequentially. The company ended the quarter with 18,400 ounces of gold, 313,200 ounces of silver and 400 tons of copper in inventory.



In the first quarter of 2024, the average realized price of gold was $2,054 per ounce. The average realized price of silver stood at $23.22 per ounce, and average realized copper prices were $8,453 per ton.



In the quarter, the cost of sales was $573 per GEO compared with the prior quarter’s $521.

Royal Gold’s Q1 EPS to Rise Y/Y

Royal Gold’s first-quarter revenues will likely reflect the impacts of year-over-year increases in gold, silver and copper prices, somewhat offset by lower sales.



Backed by this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.28. Notably, RGLD reported earnings of 91 cents in the first quarter of 2024.

Royal Gold has a four-quarter trailing earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, RGLD generated revenues of $203 million, up 32.7% year over year. The upside was driven by higher average metal prices, increased gold sales from Rainy River and Wassa, and higher gold sales from the Peñasquito mine. However, the gains were partially offset by year-over-year lower gold production from Cortez.



Royal Gold reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line increased 72% year over year.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

RGLD Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 28% compared with the industry’s growth of 28.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Royal Gold’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Idaho Strategic Resources IDR, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and DRDGOLD Limited DRD. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Idaho Strategic Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.4%. Idaho Strategic shares soared 66% in the last year.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. Carpenter Technology shares surged 91.2% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRDGOLD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8%. DRDGOLD shares jumped 57.6% in the last year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.