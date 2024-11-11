Royal Gold price target raised to $186 from $184 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Royal Gold (RGLD) to $186 from $184 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Royal Gold’s royalty and streaming business model offers exposure to high-margin metal sales that can be increased with minimal G&A, and has a high-quality, diversified asset base in lower-risk jurisdictions, as well as a flexible balance sheet to support future investments and a growing dividend, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

