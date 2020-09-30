Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RGLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.98, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGLD was $119.98, representing a -18.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.64 and a 100.7% increase over the 52 week low of $59.78.

RGLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). RGLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports RGLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.47%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGLD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGLD as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 17.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RGLD at 9.61%.

