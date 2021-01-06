Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGLD was $110.64, representing a -25.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.64 and a 85.08% increase over the 52 week low of $59.78.

RGLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). RGLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports RGLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.86%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGLD as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 41.7% over the last 100 days. GOAU has the highest percent weighting of RGLD at 9.26%.

