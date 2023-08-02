Royal Gold Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $63.45 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $71.14 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.16 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $144.04 million from $146.44 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $63.45 Mln. vs. $71.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $144.04 Mln vs. $146.44 Mln last year.

