Royal Gold Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47.2 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $63.9 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $148.9 million from $170.4 million last year.

