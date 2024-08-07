Royal Gold Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.2 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $63.4 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $174.1 million from $144.0 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $81.2 Mln. vs. $63.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $174.1 Mln vs. $144.0 Mln last year.

