Royal Gold Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $113.50 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $47.17 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.80 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.9% to $193.44 million from $148.90 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $113.50 Mln. vs. $47.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $193.44 Mln vs. $148.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.