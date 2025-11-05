Royal Gold Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $126.82 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $96.24 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.23 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.0% to $252.06 million from $193.83 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $126.82 Mln. vs. $96.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $252.06 Mln vs. $193.83 Mln last year.

