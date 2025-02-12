Royal Gold Inc. Announces Increase In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) reported a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $332.1 million, or $5.04 per share. This compares with $239.5 million, or $3.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $346.4 million or $5.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $719.4 million from $605.8 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $332.1 Mln. vs. $239.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.04 vs. $3.63 last year. -Revenue: $719.4 Mln vs. $605.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.