Royal Gold Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. The bottom line increased 45% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of $2.01 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.23.

RGLD’s Posts Record Revenues in Q2

Royal Gold generated record revenues of $210 million, up 20.4% year over year. The upside resulted primarily from higher metal prices, and gold production from Peñasquito and Manh Choh. However, the gains were partially offset by lower gold sales from Xavantina.



Stream revenues were $133 million and royalty revenues were $77 million in the June-end quarter. Stream revenues increased 8.3% year over year, whereas royalty revenues improved 49.7%.



The company’s cost of sales was $24 million in the second quarter, flat year over year.



General and administrative expenses amounted to $10 million, down 2.3% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $175 million in the reported quarter, up 24.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 83.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 81%.

Royal Gold’s Financial Position

Net cash from operating activities was $153 million in the second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $113.5 million. Royal Gold ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of around $248 million compared with $195 million at the end of 2024.

RGLD Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, RGLD shares have gained 27.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 57.9%.

Royal Gold’s Zacks Rank

The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Performances

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 14 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents.



Kinross Gold’s revenues rose 41.7% year over year to $1,728.5 million in the second quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,347.3 million. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share for the second quarter of 2025, up from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83.



Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $2,816.1 million, up 35.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,553 million.



Newmont Corporation NEM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings were $1.43 per share, up from 72 cents in the prior-year quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.



NEM’s revenues for the second quarter were $5,317 million, up 20.8% from $4,402 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,582.5 million. The increase in the top line was primarily due to higher year-over-year realized gold prices.

