Royal Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RGLD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.02, changing hands as low as $112.01 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $99.32 per share, with $147.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.11.

