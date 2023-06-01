Royal Dutch Shell (XAMS:SHELL) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 38.39

The average one-year price target for Royal Dutch Shell (XAMS:SHELL) has been revised to 38.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 36.25 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.23 to a high of 71.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.47% from the latest reported closing price of 27.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Dutch Shell. This is a decrease of 612 owner(s) or 42.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHELL is 1.37%, an increase of 227.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 682,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 45,811K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 97.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHELL by 4,763.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 38,616K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,184K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHELL by 13.58% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,865K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,888K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHELL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 18,276K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,511K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHELL by 4.61% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 15,571K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

