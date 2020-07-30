Royal Dutch Shell Slips To Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its first-half loss attributable to shareholders was $18.16 billion, compared to income of $9.0 billion in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $2.33, compared to earnings per share of $1.11 last year.

CCS loss attributable to shareholders was $15.62 billion, compared to earnings of $8.32 billion last year. Adjusted earnings for the half year declined 60 percent to $3.50 billion.

First-half revenue fell to $92.53 billion from $174.28 billion in the previous-year period. Total revenue and other income declined to $93.45 billion from $177.5 billion a year ago.

The company announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of $0.16 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share.

Looking ahead, Royal Dutch Shell projects corporate adjusted earnings to be a net expense of about $800 million to $875 million in the third quarter and a net expense of about $3,200 million to $3,500 million for the full year 2020. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.