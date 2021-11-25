Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Inks 15-Year Power Purchase Accord

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) announced an agreement with Dogger Bank. The deal is related to a power purchase agreement for electricity for 15 years.

The 15-year accord comprises the purchase of 240 megawatts (MW) from Dogger Bank C. Notably, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located off the northeast coast of England and Dogger Bank C is the third and final phase of the 3.6-gigawatt farm. According to Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with the completion of three phases – Dogger Bank A, B and C -- likely by March 2026, it will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

With the inclusion of the previous 480 MW of power purchase deal with Dogger Bank A and B, Royal Dutch Shell will be purchasing a combined of 720 MW of power. In Dogger Bank A and B, Equinor ASA EQNR has 40% stakes, while the remaining 40% and 20% interests are being shared by SSE Renewables and Eni SpA E. It has also been recently announced that in Dogger Bank C, Eni will be taking a 20% stake.

The latest deal of Royal Dutch Shell justifies the integrated energy major’s inclination toward clean energy. Royal Dutch Shell is leading the energy transition with a bold target of becoming a net-zero-emission player by 2050 or earlier. Also, ownership interests in Dogger Bank reveal Equinor and Eni’s strong focus on renewable energy.

Both Equinor and Eni are exploring alternatives to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand since the world is emphasizing alternative energy mainly to protect the climate.

Equinor is planning to increase its renewable energy capacity by 2026 drastically. By 2030, Equinor is planning to make its global operations carbon neutral. In its overall operations, Eni increasingly involves green energies. To accelerate the energy transition and promote renewable energy, Eni entered into a three-year partnership deal with International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Sep 30.

