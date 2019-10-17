World Markets

Royal Dutch Shell aims to start operating in 5 concession areas in Egypt in H2, 2020

Ehab Farouk
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Royal Dutch Shell is aiming to start operating in five concession areas in Egypt in the second half of 2020, a senior executive said.

Gerald Schotman, Executive Vice President Upstream JVs, also told Reuters the Egyptian government did not owe the company any arrears.

