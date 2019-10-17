Royal Dutch Shell aims to start operating in 5 concession areas in Egypt in H2, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L is aiming to start operating in five concession areas in Egypt in the second half of 2020, a senior executive said.

Gerald Schotman, Executive Vice President Upstream JVs, also told Reuters the Egyptian government did not owe the company any arrears.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.