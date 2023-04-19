Markets

Royal DSM In Negotiations To Acquire Adare Biome - Quick Facts

April 19, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Royal DSM (RDSMY.PK) has entered into exclusive negotiations with Adare Pharma Solutions in order to acquire Adare Biome, a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of postbiotics, for an enterprise value of 275 million euros. Postbiotics is a rapidly emerging segment of the gut health market, the company noted.

DSM anticipates being able to rapidly extend the availability of Adare Biome's Lactéol for people through its B2C unit, i-Health. Lactéol supplement for relieving gut upsets is now available over the counter in 35 countries.

