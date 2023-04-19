Royal DSM In Negotiations To Acquire Adare Biome - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal DSM (RDSMY.PK) has entered into exclusive negotiations with Adare Pharma Solutions in order to acquire Adare Biome, a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of postbiotics, for an enterprise value of 275 million euros. Postbiotics is a rapidly emerging segment of the gut health market, the company noted.

DSM anticipates being able to rapidly extend the availability of Adare Biome's Lactéol for people through its B2C unit, i-Health. Lactéol supplement for relieving gut upsets is now available over the counter in 35 countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.