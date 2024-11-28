News & Insights

Royal Deluxe Holdings Faces Revenue and Profit Decline

November 28, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. (HK:3789) has released an update.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. reported a challenging first half of 2024, with revenue falling by 7% to HK$335.6 million and gross profit dropping by 43.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The company posted a net loss of HK$2.92 million, a significant downturn from a HK$7.56 million profit last year, indicating difficulties in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

