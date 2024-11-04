Royal Deluxe Appoints BDO as New Auditors

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. (HK:3789) has released an update.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. has appointed BDO Limited as its new auditors following the resignation of its previous auditors, Crowe. The decision, recommended by the Audit Committee, considers BDO’s extensive experience and reputation, ensuring a smooth transition without impacting the company’s operations. This strategic move is expected to enhance cost control and benefit shareholders.

