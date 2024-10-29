News & Insights

Royal Caribbean ups FY24 adjusted EPS view to $11.57-$11.62 from $11.35-$11.45

October 29, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Consensus $11.58. Sees FY24 net yields up 10.8%-11.3%. “Our exceptional third quarter results and increased full year expectations reflect the robust demand for our differentiated vacation experiences,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean (RCL) Group. “We see elevated demand patterns continuing as we build the business for 2025, and although the yield comparable will be a high bar, our proven formula of moderate capacity growth, moderate yield growth and strong cost discipline is expected to continue to deliver strong financial results. While we are still very early in the planning process, we anticipate earnings per share in 2025 to start with a $14 handle.”

