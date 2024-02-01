Royal Caribbean upbeat on 2024 profit as strong booking trends persist

By Granth Vanaik and Doyinsola Oladipo

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N projected 2024 profit above Wall Street expectations after robust demand for cruise vacations and steeper ticket prices helped it beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates on Thursday.

With travelers opting for cruises instead of more expensive land-based vacation options, operators are experiencing record levels of bookings compared to pre-pandemic levels, giving them enough room to mark up ticket prices.

"2023 was an exceptional year, propelled by unmatched demand for our brands from new and loyal guests," said CEO Jason Liberty. "With the wind in our sails and record-breaking bookings, 2024 is poised to be another robust year."

The cruise operator's fourth-quarter revenue rose nearly 28% to $3.33 billion, slightly below analysts' forecast of $3.36 billion, according to LSEG data.

Shares of the Miami, Florida-based company, which recently launched the largest cruise ship in the world, were up 2.4% before the bell.

The cruise company said occupancy in the fourth quarter was higher than that of the same period in 2022.

It reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, compared with market expectations for a profit of $1.13 per share.

The Celebrity and Silversea Cruises operator carried over 7.6 million passengers in 2023, a nearly 17% increase from the pre-pandemic levels.

Rival Carnival CCL.N on Tuesday said that the first half of 2024 was almost fully booked and that it had seen an "early and robust" start to the wave season, a period that stretches from January through March where cruise operators offer great deals to travelers.

Royal Caribbean also said on Thursday the wave season was off to a record start, as it forecast 2024 adjusted profit between $9.50 and $9.70 per share, above analysts' estimate of $9.19 per share.

Shares of rivals Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N and Carnival were up about 2% and 2.6% respectively in premarket following Royal Caribbean's results.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru and Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Milla Nissi)

