Royal Caribbean unit CEO sells third of his stake in cruise operator

Reuters
Published

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The head of a unit of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has sold nearly a third of his stake in the cruise operator, a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/884887/000156761920002439/xslF345X03/doc1.xml showed on Friday. Azamara Club Cruises CEO Lawrence Pimentel sold 16,000 shares at $120 per share on Feb. 6, according to the filing. The stock closed at $118.26 on Feb.5. Shares of Royal Caribbean have fallen 17% since Jan. 17 amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China grows. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 2803 (direct), +1-646-223-8780 (extension 2803);)) Keywords: ROYAL CARIB CRUS STOCKSALE/

