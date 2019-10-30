Royal Caribbean Trims FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. The company also provided adjusted earnings outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.50 to $9.55 per share, down from the prior outlook range of $9.55 to $9.65 per share. This range includes the negative impact of approximately $0.15 per share from itinerary disruptions and relief efforts related to Hurricane Dorian. Excluding this impact, the company is increasing the midpoint of its guidance by $0.08 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.64 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Excluding the hurricane impact, we are not only able to maintain our yield and earnings guidance, but to raise both slightly as a result of particularly strong performance in the US and China," said Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO.

Based on current fuel pricing, interest and currency exchange rates and the factors detailed above, the company also expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to be about $1.40 per share, while analysts expect $1.46 per share.

