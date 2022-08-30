Companies
Royal Caribbean to use SpaceX's Starlink for internet on its cruise ships

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Royal Caribbean Group said on Tuesday it will use SpaceX's Starlink, a fast-growing constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit, to provide internet connectivity to its guests and crew on its cruise ships.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission in June authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles, green-lighting the company's plan to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks.

The cruise ship operator will start deploying the service across its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands, with installation expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year.

