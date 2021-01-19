Royal Caribbean to sell Azamara brand to Sycamore for $201 million

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N said on Tuesday it would sell its Azamara brand to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners in an all-cash $201 million deal, as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

