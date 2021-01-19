Royal Caribbean To Divest Azamara Brand To Sycamore Partners For $201 Mln Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Azamara brand to a private equity firm Sycamore Partners in an all-cash carve-out transaction for $201 million, subject to certain adjustments and closing conditions.

Sycamore Partners will acquire the entire Azamara brand, including its three-ship fleet and associated intellectual property. The transaction, subject to customary conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Group noted the transaction allows it to focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea brands.

Royal Caribbean Group will work in close collaboration on a seamless transition for Azamara employees, customers and other stakeholders. In conjunction with the transaction, Azamara Chief Operating Officer Carol Cabezas has been appointed President of the brand.

The transaction will result in a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of approximately $170 million. The sale of Azamara is not expected to have a material impact on Royal Caribbean Group's future financial results.

