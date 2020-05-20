Royal Caribbean sees second-quarter loss, up to $610 million interest expenses

May 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N on Wednesday said it expects to post interest expenses between $590 million and $610 million for the rest of the year and sees a second-quarter loss as ships remain anchored because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cruise operator also said booking volumes for the remainder of the year were lower than the same time last year at prices that are down low-single digits.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

