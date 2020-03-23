Royal Caribbean Secures $2.2 Billion Credit Line

Royal Caribbean stock was up more than 10% early Monday afternoon, bucking the broadly lower market, as the cruise operator entered into a $2.2 billion secured credit facility to bolster its liquidity.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock was up more than 10% early Monday afternoon, bucking the broadly lower market, as the cruise operator entered into a $2.2 billion secured credit facility to bolster its liquidity.

Royal Caribbean (ticker: RCL), which is the second largest U.S. cruise operator, said it now has more than $3.6 billion of liquidity. That includes cash deposits and existing undrawn revolving credit lines. Royal Caribbean added that it has financing committed for the ships that are on order.

The stock was at $26 and change at around 1:30 p.m. The S&P 500, however, was off by more than 2% on the session.

Royal Caribbean along with the other two large U.S. cruise operators—Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)—have suspended sailings in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

This has squeezed cash flow as these companies have big fixed costs—though they can defer some capital expenditures.

Also, Royal Caribbean and Carnival have the option to cut or slash their dividends, a step they haven’t mentioned yet. Norwegian, the smallest of the three U.S. cruise companies, doesn’t pay a dividend.

“This is a period of unprecedented disruption for the cruise industry,” said Royal Caribbean CFO Jason T. Liberty. “We continue to take decisive actions to protect the company’s financial and liquidity positions as they enable us to keep focused on our guests, our crew and our long-term plans.”

The stock is down about 80% year to date, compared with minus-28% for the S&P 500.

In a research note last week, Harry Curtis of Instinet said the cruise operators have enough liquidity to survive for roughly a year. But that was before Royal’s announcement on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the cruise companies will secure any federal assistance to help them weather the crisis.

