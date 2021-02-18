US Markets
Royal Caribbean restricted on dividends, buybacks until Q3 2022

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Thursday it has been restricted from paying cash dividends and buying back shares until the third quarter of 2022, as part of modifications to covenants of certain loan agreements.

The cruise operator suspended dividends and buybacks last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

